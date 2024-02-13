FC Dallas enter talent development partnership with Benfica

“Partnering with a club that shares our commitment and has the legacy and talent that Benfica possesses allows both of us to keep creating incredible opportunities for athletes and soccer professionals globally.”

“Developing talent from within is one of our core philosophies at FC Dallas,” club president Dan Hunt said in a release.

Chiefly, Benfica and Dallas will collaborate to exchange coaching expertise that will allow young, talented players to experience different playing styles and cultures to enhance their personal and professional development.

The clubs both have highly-regarded youth academies, offering a pathway to first-team soccer both in the United States and Portugal.

Two of the global game’s most successful youth academies. We are joining @SLBenfica in a talent development partnership. 👉 https://t.co/zQMH2cU5hO pic.twitter.com/skdJ3Pq3kk

Benfica have won the award for best academy in the world three times at the prestigious Globe Soccer Awards in the United Arab Emirates. Nestled within the state-of-the-art Benfica Campus, this renowned institution has honed the skills of countless young athletes, nurtured their potential and propelled them onto the global stage.

The FC Dallas Academy is widely regarded as one of the best in the United States. Thirty-seven FC Dallas Academy players have signed for the club’s first team, the highest number in Major League Soccer, while eight players currently hold roster spots.

“The United States is a strategic market for Benfica’s growth strategy," Benfica vice president Manuel de Brito said in a release. “Soccer has been the fastest-growing sport among young people in the U.S. and Benfica has been very actively looking for opportunities for the last two years.

“We believe this partnership will help us increase our presence in the US. FC Dallas is the leading youth soccer academy in America, as numerous former FC Dallas Academy players are in the national teams of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. So, approaching FC Dallas was a natural step for Benfica. Possibilities are endless and I believe this partnership will be a success.”

Benfica and FC Dallas will also collaborate on sharing training methodologies and expertise that helped develop several national team players such as Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, João Félix, João Cancelo, Chris Richards, Ricardo Pepi, Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal.