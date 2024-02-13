Nashville SC sign defender Brent Kallman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed free-agent defender Brent Kallman through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

While at Minnesota United FC for the past six seasons, the center back accumulated 6g/1a in 114 league matches.

"Brent brings a veteran presence as an outstanding one-v-one defender in the air and on the ground," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

"He has settled into our group on and off the field in preseason, and we feel fortunate to be able to add him into our club."

Kallman, 33, joins a center-back group that's anchored by US international Walker Zimmerman. Jack Maher and Lukas MacNaughton are other key parts of one of MLS' best defenses.

Nashville's new campaign starts on Feb. 25 against the New York Red Bulls (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Three days prior, they'll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut at Moca FC (Dominican Republic).