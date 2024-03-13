Your Wednesday Kickoff: Columbus cruise in CCC, Miami & Nashville prep for Leg 2

Eleven MLS players have been named to Canada's 23-man roster for a March 23 match vs. Trinidad & Tobago in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In, which acts as a qualifier to the 2024 Copa América.

The Crew scored a typical Crew goal via Cucho Hernández and that’s all they needed. Griffin Dorsey found the net late but, let’s be real, this one felt wrapped last week. The Crew are at a different level right now. Houston are struggling.

The good news is the Dynamo can reset and stop worrying about extra games. They certainly need a break. It feels like injuries and bad vibes have derailed the first part of the year. A lackluster offseason certainly hasn’t helped things, though. I’m not sure how much better they can actually be, even when they get Héctor Herrera back. You have to worry that they’ve missed their opportunity to build on the momentum of 2023.

Anyway, the Crew are moving on to face Tigres in one of the most exciting matchups of the competition. Columbus have the firepower and experience to take on the best of Liga MX. They’ll need to put together something special to win the tie, though. It’s Tigres. There are levels to these things.

Oh boy.

Uh.

This did not go well.

And I’m inclined to end it there. I probably would for most teams. But there’s more to this because it’s Philadelphia.

A lot has been made about their decision to essentially run it back one more time with the same roster that came up short in the CCC semifinals last year. It seemed fine at the time, and it’s still probably fine. But… man, last night sure felt like we were watching an era come to an end. I can’t remember this particular Philly group folding that way. It was a bummer, to be honest.

That said, Pachuca have a ton of talent, Salomón Rondón would have scored against anyone last night, and playing at extreme altitude is a miserable experience. That’s a tough formula to handle. You expect more from this group, though. Hopefully, we see them at their best again in MLS. But giving up 15 goals through your first six games of the year isn’t a great sign. It’s definitely not indicative of the Union we’re used to.

TIGRES UANL - 4 | ORLANDO CITY SC - 2 (4-2 AGGREGATE)

M. Flores (13'), A. Gignac (20' PK), F. Gorriarán (68'), S. Córdova (82') | F. Torres (24' PK), M. Ojeda (90+1 PK')

Well, this one got nice and Concacafy.

It looked like Tigres were set to run away with it when they went up 2-0 early thanks to a slow-rolling shot that found the corner and a penalty. But Orlando immediately got back in it with a penalty of their own and put some pressure on Tigres. That pressure dissipated when Tigres may or may not have banked a ball off the crossbar and off goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into the goal. Video Reviews as to whether it actually crossed the line seemed inconclusive.

At that point, things felt wrapped up, but Tigres picked up a red card for a high boot to the face (seen it given). Unfortunately for Orlando, Tigres kept pushing forward and found space for a long-range strike over an out-of-position Gallese. That was finally that.

Orlando have had a rough go of it to start the year. Their only win has come against Cavalry FC. They got boat raced by Inter Miami in a 5-0 loss. Now they’re out of CCC. A loss to Tigres in a vacuum is whatever, but a loss to Atlanta this weekend in the context of the rest of their early season could have folks in central Florida genuinely concerned.