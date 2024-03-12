Matchday

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Inter Miami CF host Nashville SC on Wednesday evening in Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 series, introducing another chapter in their 2023 Leagues Cup final rematch.

  • English: FS2
  • Spanish: ViX

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Leg 1 brought the drama, as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez bagged second-half goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at Nashville's GEODIS Park – and give Inter Miami a narrow advantage on the away-goals tiebreaker.

Yet there's all to play for, deciding who meets FC Cincinnati or Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey during the quarterfinals in early April.

Motivating all participants: The CCC winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

  • Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Moca FC (Dominican Republic)

Nashville thought Jacob Shaffelburg's Leg 1 brace placed them in the driver's seat, only for Inter Miami to gain momentum through some Messi and Suárez magic. Adding to the disappointment, Shaq Moore's would-be insurance goal was rescinded after Video Review.

Still, head coach Gary Smith firmly believes his team can take advantage of Inter Miami's hot-and-cold defense. With DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge back from injury, they should get more ruthlessness around goal.

Nashville must problem-solve at the back, though, as DP center back Walker Zimmerman is nursing a knee injury. Take Sunday's 2-2 draw vs. LA Galaxy in league play, when another two-goal lead evaporated as Smith rotated nearly his entire squad.

  • Round One: Bye

Inter Miami's CCC debut was trending in the wrong direction, then Messi curled home a 52nd-minute golazo and Suárez powerfully headed home Sergio Busquets' cross in the 95th minute. It was yet another example of the Herons' inevitability and their stars' big-game experience.

Head coach Tata Martino opted for squad rotation in Matchday 4 as well, resting Messi for their 3-2 defeat Sunday to CF Montréal. That was Inter Miami's first league setback of 2024 after starting three games unbeaten (2W-0L-1D).

Given Inter Miami's work-in-progress backline, they'll likely need at least one goal in Leg 2 vs. Nashville. However, a 0-0 draw does the job just fine.

