Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Motivating all participants: The CCC winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Yet there's all to play for, deciding who meets FC Cincinnati or Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey during the quarterfinals in early April.

Leg 1 brought the drama, as Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez bagged second-half goals to salvage a 2-2 draw at Nashville's GEODIS Park – and give Inter Miami a narrow advantage on the away-goals tiebreaker.

Nashville thought Jacob Shaffelburg's Leg 1 brace placed them in the driver's seat, only for Inter Miami to gain momentum through some Messi and Suárez magic. Adding to the disappointment, Shaq Moore's would-be insurance goal was rescinded after Video Review.

Still, head coach Gary Smith firmly believes his team can take advantage of Inter Miami's hot-and-cold defense. With DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge back from injury, they should get more ruthlessness around goal.