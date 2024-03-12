Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps acquire Ralph Priso from Colorado Rapids

Ralph Priso - Colorado to Vancouver - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • VAN receive: Ralph Priso
  • COL receive: Up to $150k GAM, SuperDraft picks, sell-on fee

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired midfielder Ralph Priso in a trade with the Colorado Rapids, the Western Conference clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for Priso, Colorado receive $150,000 in conditional 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as the later of Vancouver’s current two first-round selections, and their natural third-round selection, in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. The later first-round pick will be either Vancouver or LAFC’s natural selection.

If Priso is loaned or transferred outside of MLS, Colorado will retain a percentage of the fee. If Priso is loaned or traded within MLS in 2024, Colorado will receive conditional GAM as part of the deal.

“We are pleased to welcome Ralph to Vancouver,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. “Already at his young age, Ralph has a lot of experience during his time with Colorado and Toronto. We will look forward to helping him continue his development, as he will bring additional competition to our midfield group.”

Priso, 21, has two goals and four assists in 57 MLS regular-season games. He signed a homegrown contract in October 2020 with Toronto FC and joined Colorado via a trade in July 2022.

Priso was part of Toronto’s 2020 Canadian Championship-winning team. He also started all three matches for Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

“We want to thank Ralph for his work and commitment to our club during his time with the club and wish him all the best in this next stage of his career,” Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release.

