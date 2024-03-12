Canada roster: 11 MLS players called in for 2024 Copa América qualifier

Eleven MLS players are named to Canada's 23-man roster for a March 23 match vs. Trinidad & Tobago in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In, which acts as a qualifier to the 2024 Copa América.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (10)
- Moïse Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
- Derek Cornelius - Malmö FF
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Liam Millar - Preston North End
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
- Joel Waterman - CF Montréal
MIDFIELDERS (5)
- Mathieu Choinière - CF Montréal
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (5)
- Thelonius Bair - Motherwell
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew
- Iké Ugbo - Sheffield Wednesday
2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In
- March 23 vs. Trinidad & Tobago - 4 pm ET (OneSoccer; Paramount+) | Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas
A victory in this winner-takes-all match at FC Dallas' home stadium ensures Canada compete in this summer's Copa América (held across the United States) as one of six Concacaf guest nations for South America's prestigious tournament.
Should Canada take care of business, they would slot into Group A alongside Argentina, Chile and Peru – plus contest the tournament opener on June 20 vs. Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Canada's last-ditch qualification attempt arises after losing 4-4 on aggregate (away goals) to Jamaica in the Nations League quarterfinals last November. After John Herdman left to manage Toronto FC last year, Canada remain led by interim head coach Mauro Biello – leaving the program somewhat in flux before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
MLS representation
The MLS contingent is paced by four CF Montréal players, including midfielder Mathieu Choinière. The Portland Timbers also have two players: goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller, the club's marquee offseason signings.
Through strong MLS form, Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito, Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg and Columbus Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe all merited call-ups.
Two MLS players missing? Toronto FC wingback Richie Laryea and Vancouver Whitecaps FC wingback Sam Adekugbe as they recover from injury.
Missed the cut
Canada’s squad is their youngest men’s national team selection since 2019, with all but one player under age 30. As a result, veterans like goalkeeper Milan Borjan, center back Steven Vitória and forward Junior Hoilett have missed out.