Canada roster: 11 MLS players called in for 2024 Copa América qualifier

Eleven MLS players are named to Canada 's 23-man roster for a March 23 match vs. Trinidad & Tobago in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In, which acts as a qualifier to the 2024 Copa América.

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Play-In

March 23 vs. Trinidad & Tobago - 4 pm ET (OneSoccer; Paramount+) | Toyota Stadium - Frisco, Texas

A victory in this winner-takes-all match at FC Dallas' home stadium ensures Canada compete in this summer's Copa América (held across the United States) as one of six Concacaf guest nations for South America's prestigious tournament.

Should Canada take care of business, they would slot into Group A alongside Argentina, Chile and Peru – plus contest the tournament opener on June 20 vs. Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.