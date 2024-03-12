Inter Miami eye Lionel Messi's return in Champions Cup: "There's no room for error"

Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo Martino, speaking on the eve of Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions Cup fixture vs. Nashville SC (8:15 pm ET | FS2, ViX), never quite confirmed Lionel Messi will return to his starting XI.

But after being rested for Sunday's regular-season match vs. CF Montréal, the legendary No. 10 is all but guaranteed to go from Leg 2's opening whistle as the Herons look to build on last week’s 2-2 draw at Nashville and close out the Round-of-16 series.

Messi and Luis Suárez, who saw reduced minutes vs. Montréal, scored vital away goals that leave Miami well-positioned to finish the job and face either CF Monterrey or FC Cincinnati in the CCC quarterfinals.

“All the players are doing well, all the players are available,” Tata answered when asked specifically about Messi before explaining his recent squad rotation.

“We want to compete well in every competition,” he added. “It’s clear the league is just starting, while in the Champions Cup we have a decisive match tomorrow where there’s no room for error. When we planned ahead of the season, we contemplated this situation: a game in between Champions Cup would likely be a league match where we’d make important changes.”

So Martino modified his lineup heavily against Montréal, and Miami suffered a 3-2 setback to end their undefeated MLS start. Still, he isn’t losing any sleep over it.