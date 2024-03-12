Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024

Before all Matchday 5 games are free to watch on MLS Season Pass this weekend, the latest Twellman's Takes are here.

We're four matchdays into the 2024 MLS season and our reference point on teams and players continues to grow.

Toronto FC were rock-bottom in MLS one year ago, finishing 29th overall (last place) in the league. Just about everything that could go wrong did, especially with their high-priced Italian forwards.

So far in 2024, though? The Reds look reborn under head coach John Herdman, sitting unbeaten (2W-0L-1D) through Matchday 4.

"So much attention has been on [Lorenzo] Insigne and [Federico] Bernardeschi because in this league your highest-paid players have to deliver. End of story. And needless to say, they haven't up to this point," Twellman said.

The "But now, for the first time in their history, they've got a clean sheet in three straight games to open a season led by their goalkeeper Sean Johnson. And their two wins are off the back of two wonderfully taken goals from Insigne."

Insigne is producing the highlight-reel moments, like last weekend's golazo against Charlotte FC. And while those might not be consistently replicable long-term, everyone seems to be heading in the same direction.

"Watch the celebration with the new manager, Insigne and his teammates," Twellman said. "If John Herdman gets buy-in from two of the top four highest-paid players in this league, then they can surprise some people.