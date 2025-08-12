Essentials

If the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 29

With just two months left in the regular season, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are fast approaching.

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

2025 MLS standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Wild Card

  • New York City (No. 8) vs. Chicago (No. 9)

Round One

  • Philadelphia (No. 1) vs. Wild Card winner
  • Cincinnati (2) vs. Charlotte (7)
  • Nashville (3) vs. Miami (6)
  • Orlando (4) vs. Columbus (5)
WESTERN CONFERENCE

Wild Card

  • Colorado (No. 8) vs. San Jose (No. 9)

Round One

  • San Diego (No. 1) vs. Wild Card winner
  • Vancouver (2) vs. Austin (7)
  • Minnesota (3) vs. Portland (6)
  • Seattle (4) vs. LAFC (5)
AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS

MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
  • Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.

All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

