If the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 29

With just two months left in the regular season, the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are fast approaching.
Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Wild Card
- New York City (No. 8) vs. Chicago (No. 9)
Round One
- Philadelphia (No. 1) vs. Wild Card winner
- Cincinnati (2) vs. Charlotte (7)
- Nashville (3) vs. Miami (6)
- Orlando (4) vs. Columbus (5)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Wild Card
- Colorado (No. 8) vs. San Jose (No. 9)
Round One
- San Diego (No. 1) vs. Wild Card winner
- Vancouver (2) vs. Austin (7)
- Minnesota (3) vs. Portland (6)
- Seattle (4) vs. LAFC (5)
AUDI 2025 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.