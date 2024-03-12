Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire loan Justin Reynolds to FC Lugano

Justin Reynolds - Chicago to Lugano
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Chicago Fire FC have loaned homegrown defender Justin Reynolds to sister side FC Lugano for the remainder of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League season, the club announced Tuesday.

Chicago retain the right to recall the 19-year-old US youth international at any point. 

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Justin to continue his development and gain valuable experience by competing in a new country and league,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. 

“This move highlights one of the many benefits of our multi-club network, and we are excited to see Justin take on a new challenge and help our partners at FC Lugano achieve their goals for the remainder of the season.”

Reynolds, who is yet to make his MLS debut, has featured extensively for Chicago Fire FC II in MLS NEXT Pro. To date, he has 1g/3a in 40 matches for the development-focused club. 

Chicago and Lugano are both owned by Joe Mansueto, leading to player movement between the MLS and Swiss top-flight team in recent years.  

