Columbus Crew to Toronto FC: How legit are top early teams?

Which of those seven teams are legit? And which ones are flying a bit too close to the sun?

I’m very much here for the symmetry we’re seeing at the top of the table in MLS right now. Through the first few weeks of the season, exactly seven teams are sitting on seven points.

The talent is there. The depth looks stronger this year than last, especially when it comes to Jacen Russell-Rowe in the attack. The possession-heavy tactical approach is still giving opponents fits. The Crew are the best team in the league right now.

Conceding a late equalizer against Minnesota United on Matchday 3 stings, but this Crew team looks downright scary yet again. Wilfried Nancy’s squad was the only MLS team competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup to collect three points during Matchday 4 – and they took care of business on the road against the Houston Dynamo in CCC play to give themselves a real edge coming into this week’s second leg.

Come on, now. There’s no world where the Columbus Crew walk out with anything less than full marks.

Legitness Score: 9/10

They’ve played one more game than the other six teams sitting on seven points at this stage of the 2024 season, but it’s foolish to doubt Inter Miami. Did their 3-2 loss to CF Montréal on Sunday lower their estimations in the eyes of the masses? Probably. However, you simply can’t put too much stock into the performance of a heavily rotated lineup from Tata Martino as Miami push to progress in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Eventually, Miami will have to pick up points when Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez aren’t in the XI. That’s non-negotiable. But I’m withholding judgment on their depth until Federico Redondo settles into life in Florida and until the front office replaces right back DeAndre Yedlin.