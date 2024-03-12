Copa América push: Canada roster balances 2026 World Cup "responsibility"

When interim head coach Mauro Biello announced the Canada men’s national team ’s latest roster on Tuesday, he showed no fear of changing things. Given his and former head coach John Herdman’s reliance on veterans, it’s a breath of fresh air for the CanMNT.

After crashing out of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals against Jamaica in November, Canada must play Trinidad & Tobago on March 23 at FC Dallas’ Toyota Stadium in a one-game playoff for one of Concacaf’s last two 2024 Copa América berths.

The winner will enter Group A in Copa América, plus play the tournament’s opening match at Atlanta United’s Mercedes Benz Stadium against Inter Miami CF megastar Lionel Messi and Argentina on June 20.

While relying on aging veterans and the core that got Les Rouges to the 2022 FIFA World Cup could have proved a continued option, Biello shifted things, calling in the most in-form Canadians while adding an injection of youth.

“The idea is to put the best possible squad in place. At the same time, I also have the responsibility of evaluating players for 2026. There are a lot of players in good form with their clubs,” Biello told media.

"If you analyze the squad, I think [the hunger] has kind of slipped post-World Cup. There have been political distractions and a coaching change, and when distractions multiply, things start to slip a little bit. It's about reigniting that passion and refocusing."

The latest roster includes 11 current MLS players, while another seven have graced the league before moving on. CF Montréal lead the MLS contingent with four current players called up, alongside former standouts Alistair Johnston (Celtic FC) and Ismaël Koné (Watford FC).