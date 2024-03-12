Mohamed Farsi proves clutch for Columbus Crew | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Columbus Crew defender slammed home a rebound in the 100th minute of a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC, delivering the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 4.

Farsi’s effort was the latest game-winning goal in regulation in club history, besting the previous record held by Lucas Zelarayán (94:35 on May 22, 2021).

"We are home, we've got the crowd behind us," Farsi reflected post-match at Lower.com Field. "We just kept pushing, pushing, pushing and I was at the right place at the right moment. We did a good combination with Jacen [Russell-Rowe] to Diego [Rossi], who almost scored. After, I was just there to do a tap-in."

The 24-year-old Canadian international was a big part of Columbus' MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi-winning team, emerging as their first-choice right back wingback under manager Wilfried Nancy.

Farsi, a former MLS NEXT Pro standout, also signed a long-term contract extension with Columbus this winter. And he's got his eyes set on more accomplishments.