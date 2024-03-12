Energy Moment of the Matchday

Mohamed Farsi proves clutch for Columbus Crew | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Mohamed Farsi picked a perfect time to score his first MLS goal.

The Columbus Crew defender slammed home a rebound in the 100th minute of a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC, delivering the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 4.

Farsi’s effort was the latest game-winning goal in regulation in club history, besting the previous record held by Lucas Zelarayán (94:35 on May 22, 2021).

"We are home, we've got the crowd behind us," Farsi reflected post-match at Lower.com Field. "We just kept pushing, pushing, pushing and I was at the right place at the right moment. We did a good combination with Jacen [Russell-Rowe] to Diego [Rossi], who almost scored. After, I was just there to do a tap-in."

The 24-year-old Canadian international was a big part of Columbus' MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi-winning team, emerging as their first-choice right back wingback under manager Wilfried Nancy.

Farsi, a former MLS NEXT Pro standout, also signed a long-term contract extension with Columbus this winter. And he's got his eyes set on more accomplishments.

"Hopefully this [goal] is the first of many," Farsi said. "I'm going to keep working hard to help. At the end of the day, I just want to help the team to win, whether it’s getting an assist, whether it’s defending, whether it’s attacking."

CLB_Farsi_Mohamed_HEA_1080x1080
Mohamed Farsi
Defender · Columbus Crew
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Energy Moment of the Matchday Columbus Crew Mohamed Farsi Matchday

Related Stories

Tani Oluwaseyi lifts Minnesota United | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Eryk Williamson returns for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday
More News
More News
Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters
Matchday

Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters
Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024
CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Copa América push: Canada roster balances 2026 World Cup "responsibility"

Copa América push: Canada roster balances 2026 World Cup "responsibility"
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 4: Mohamed Farsi
0:45

Energy Moment of the Matchday 4: Mohamed Farsi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.10.24 MIA-MTL Alba Hands to the face-head-neck Coccaro 32min
0:08

Disciplinary Committee: 03.10.24 MIA-MTL Alba Hands to the face-head-neck Coccaro 32min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 ORL-MIN Mass Confrontation post-match Alt
1:09

Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 ORL-MIN Mass Confrontation post-match Alt
Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 NYC-POR Mijatovic Simulation-Embellishment 87min
0:52

Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 NYC-POR Mijatovic Simulation-Embellishment 87min
More Video