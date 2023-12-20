Your Wednesday Kickoff: Big coaching moves as Porter joins New England, Pareja stays in Orlando

Houston Dynamo FC have retained free-agent defender Griffin Dorsey , announcing Tuesday they've re-signed him through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The 24-year-old was out of contract after a breakout season where he became head coach Ben Olsen's first-choice right back, helping key the club's second-ever US Open Cup title and first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017.

The New England Revolution have a new head coach, announcing Tuesday Caleb Porter has taken over ahead of the 2024 MLS season . Porter joins New England as a two-time MLS Cup winner, previously steering the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020) to league titles. He's compiled a 113W-93L-89D regular-season record in MLS.

Orlando City SC have resolved their head-coach uncertainty, announcing Tuesday Oscar Pareja has signed a new two-year deal through the 2025 MLS season. Pareja was out of contract after the 2023 campaign, when the Lions finished second in the overall league table and earned a club-record 63 points (18W-7L-9D), before falling to eventual league champions Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Toronto FC have selected Lipscomb University forward Tyrese Spicer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Spicer, a pre-signed senior, joins the Canadian club after a 2023 season where 14g/3a in 16 games helped him earn First Team All-American, Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Player of the Year and MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist honors. A 23-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native, he registered 29g/18a through 57 overall appearances for Lipscomb.

Anyway, I missed you. And it seems like I missed a lot. It would have felt like a lot even if I had only taken yesterday off. So, we’ve got to regroup. Because it’s the offseason, that only means one thing: Small-Sided—Get it? Like “short-sighted” but tweaked a bit to keep the whole soccer motif?—our mostly daily offseason look at the day’s big and small news.

I’m back. I’m well-rested. And like every friend you’ve ever had who became totally insufferable after a trip abroad, I have opinions on midday tea (good, I bought a kettle), urban planning (95% of American cities swung and missed, folks), and something called “Strictly Come Dancing” (I’m glad Layton didn’t win, seemed unfair to have a West End dancer on a show whose whole deal is taking celebrities who don’t know how to dance and teaching them to dance).

Oscar Pareja is returning to Orlando City. It’s not a surprise, but it did take a little longer than most of us were expecting. The bottom line here is Orlando City were in the wilderness before Pareja and his stable, experienced presence plus an improved roster have been enough to drag the club out of there.

Even still, he had some detractors in Orlando, especially at the beginning of the season. The team navigated a tough stretch though, got incredibly hot over the back half of the year and ended 2023 with 63 points. I doubt too many folks are upset Pareja is back. I mean, a few folks are upset, that’s the baseline for most Orlando fans, but still, less than normal.

Now, there are some extremely Daily Kickoff caveats here. First off, Orlando had no chance of continuing their second-half form for too much longer. Over that 17-game stretch, they led the league in points per game with 2.18. They also outperformed their Expected Points per game model by a hilarious amount. Based on American Soccer Analysis data, Orlando were 0.7 points per game better than what an average team would have been. That’s double the next closest team, RSL.

Second off, managers typically don’t affect all that much, etc. etc. we’ve been over it all before. However, organizational stability does affect how you craft your team. Orlando should have a clear understanding of the types of players that fit into Pareja’s game model and what’s needed to change a great roster into an elite roster this offseason. They have the space to do it too. The Lions have an open DP spot and Mauricio Pereyra has parted ways with the team. It’s time to go get a high-level No. 10 and add him into a midfield that will offer plenty of protection behind him in recently re-acquired Wilder Cartagena and César Araújo.