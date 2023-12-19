Houston Dynamo re-sign Griffin Dorsey

Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo FC have retained free-agent defender Griffin Dorsey, announcing Tuesday they've re-signed him through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

The 24-year-old was out of contract after a breakout season where he became head coach Ben Olsen's first-choice right back, helping key the club's second-ever US Open Cup title and first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017.

"Re-signing Griffin was one of our priorities this offseason. He was not only an impact player in our US Open Cup championship and run to the Western Conference Final, but his team-first mentality, competitiveness and commitment to everyday improvement are exemplars for every young player in our club," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"We could not be happier that Griffin and his wife have chosen to commit to the city of Houston, and we look forward to his continued growth in the coming seasons."

Dorsey, who's played for Houston since 2021, originally entered MLS as a draft pick for Toronto FC. The former US youth international has tallied 6g/8a in 68 career games.

"We're so excited to be in Houston, and it's an honor to be a part of this club. It's just an exciting time for myself and my family,” Dorsey said.

"I've been here for close to three years now, and I've seen exponential growth. I believe that exponential growth is just going to continue. We are super excited for what's on the horizon."

