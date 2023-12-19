SuperDraft

MLS SuperDraft 2024: Every trade between clubs

MLSsoccer staff

Throughout the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), this story will be updated in real-time with every trade that's completed.

The trades are sorted in chronological order, from newest to oldest.

Trade: Chicago & Atlanta

  • CHI receive: No. 33 (second round) and No. 72 (third round) overall picks in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • ATL receive: $50k in 2024 General Allocation Money

Trade: Colorado & Austin

  • COL receive: Rights to Nate Jones, No. 34 overall pick (second round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • ATX receive: No. 31 overall pick (second round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft, $250k in 2024 General Allocation Money

Trade: Colorado & Orlando

  • COL receive: $50k in 2024 General Allocation Money, $25k in 2025 General Allocation Money
  • ORL receive: No. 21 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Trade: Colorado & Charlotte

  • COL receive: $75k in 2024 General Allocation Money, $50k in 2025 General Allocation Money
  • CLT receive: No. 14 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Trade: Colorado & New York

  • COL receive: No. 14 (first round) and No. 43 (second round) overall picks in 2024 MLS SuperDraft, $50k in 2024 General Allocation Money
  • RBNY receive: No. 12 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Trade: St. Louis & Nashville

  • STL receive: No. 17 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • NSH receive: No. 50 overall pick (second round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft, $75k in 2024 General Allocation Money

Trade: Miami & Dallas

  • MIA receive: $250k in 2024 General Allocation Money, $50k in 2025 General Allocation Money, No. 15 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • DAL receive: No. 3 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Trade: Nashville & Portland

  • NSH receive: No. 11 overall pick (first round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • POR receive: $125k in General Allocation Money ($75k in 2024 GAM; $50k in 2025)

Trade: Minnesota & New England

  • MIN receive: No. 20 (first round) and No. 78 (third round) overall picks in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
  • NE receive: $100k in 2024 General Allocation Money

Trade: LA & Atlanta

  • LA receive: Rights to Miguel Berry
  • ATL receive: No. 33 overall pick (second round) in 2024 MLS SuperDraft
