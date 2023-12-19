Tyrese Spicer joins Toronto FC: "I will definitely surprise MLS"

Toronto FC took the league by surprise on Tuesday, selecting Tyrese Spicer at No. 1 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
For the Lipscomb University forward, who hails from a tight-knit family in Trinidad and Tobago, it's a moment he's dreamed of for years.
"I just thank God for the opportunity to be at number one," the pre-signed senior said during a Zoom interview with MLSsoccer.com.
"I would never imagine a guy from Trinidad, this small island, just always trying my best to add everything, just grinding everything out to be in this moment right now, in this spot. It shines a light on Trinidad and Tobago."
"World-class potential"
Watching his name be called from his family home, surrounded by loved ones, Spicer was visibly moved by the moment.
"It means the world to me honestly, to share this moment with [my family]," Spicer said. "I would never dream of being in this position, being drafted number one in the SuperDraft.
"Without God, this would have never happened honestly. My family is very big on faith and on God as well. And I just enjoyed the moment. ... I'm ready for the next steps in my life."
As Spicer readies for his challenge, it comes at a unique time as Toronto reset under new head coach John Herdman. He spoke with the former Canada manager before the SuperDraft and has already gathered confidence that can power a young player's success.
"He was like, 'We could see you playing and getting minutes in this coming season.' He thinks I have world-class potential. He thinks that I can really make it to the next level," Spicer said, barely able to contain his excitement.
"And I also think I can make it to the next level as well. I think I have the abilities. I believe in myself."
Dynamic skillset
The 6-foot-1 attacker certainly has reason to be confident. Spicer was a serial goal-scorer at the collegiate level, logging 29 goals and 18 assists in four seasons at Lipscomb. Able to play anywhere across the frontline, he was a First Team All-American and Sun Conference (ASUN) Player of the Year in 2023.
"I'm very direct, I'm explosive. If you watch me, people always say that I'm very unpredictable. And that's a good thing because I always want to have my opponents on their Ps and Qs at all times," Spicer rattled off.
"I like to score goals. I expect a lot of stuff for myself. ... Toronto fans, you're going to be happy to see me on the field. I'm definitely going to bring some excitement to the stadium and some big goals as well."
Spicer is set for a big adjustment, going from a smaller-profile Division I school to first-division professional soccer. But the 23-year-old isn't backing down from the potential he sees in himself.
"I know my abilities," Spicer said. "I know I'm good enough. And I will definitely surprise MLS."