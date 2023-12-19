Tyrese Spicer joins Toronto FC: "I will definitely surprise MLS"

"I would never imagine a guy from Trinidad, this small island, just always trying my best to add everything, just grinding everything out to be in this moment right now, in this spot. It shines a light on Trinidad and Tobago."

"I just thank God for the opportunity to be at number one," the pre-signed senior said during a Zoom interview with MLSsoccer.com.

For the Lipscomb University forward, who hails from a tight-knit family in Trinidad and Tobago, it's a moment he's dreamed of for years.

"My [father] started crying, my mom was screaming." No. 1 pick Tyrese Spicer after being drafted to @TorontoFC . pic.twitter.com/hPnX5B1ziA

"World-class potential"

Watching his name be called from his family home, surrounded by loved ones, Spicer was visibly moved by the moment.

"It means the world to me honestly, to share this moment with [my family]," Spicer said. "I would never dream of being in this position, being drafted number one in the SuperDraft.

"Without God, this would have never happened honestly. My family is very big on faith and on God as well. And I just enjoyed the moment. ... I'm ready for the next steps in my life."

As Spicer readies for his challenge, it comes at a unique time as Toronto reset under new head coach John Herdman. He spoke with the former Canada manager before the SuperDraft and has already gathered confidence that can power a young player's success.

"He was like, 'We could see you playing and getting minutes in this coming season.' He thinks I have world-class potential. He thinks that I can really make it to the next level," Spicer said, barely able to contain his excitement.