Philadelphia Union sign Chris Donovan to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed forward Chris Donovan to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Tuesday.

Donovan, 23, broke through for Philadelphia last season with 1g/1a in 18 regular-season appearances (four starts). He also scored game-winners vs. Querétaro FC in their Leagues Cup quarterfinal and vs. New England Revolution in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Pennsylvania native played collegiately at nearby Drexel University, where he earned Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year honors in 2021.

"Throughout his time with the Union, Chris has capitalized on every opportunity given and has played an important role in games of consequence," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

"He is committed to furthering his development which is evident by the impressive strides he’s made over the last two years, especially in this past season. We look forward to his continued contributions in the years to come."

Donovan projects as forward depth for the Union, who still face many key roster decisions this offseason. Club stalwarts Alejandro Bedoya and Kai Wagner are out of contract, while star forward Julián Carranza has garnered transfer interest from abroad.

Philadelphia reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2023 before losing at FC Cincinnati.