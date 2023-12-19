Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Lionel Messi will face boyhood club Newell's Old Boys as part of Inter Miami CF's 2024 MLS preseason, the Herons announced Monday.
La Lepra will visit DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 15, Miami's sixth confirmed winter opponent ahead of their first full season with Messi – the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion who joined Newell's youth system at six years old before heading to FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2001.
Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino also has a special connection with Newell's as the club's all-time appearances leader, in addition to a successful spell as manager between 2012-13.
"I am delighted to welcome my beloved Newell’s to our home here in Miami. It will be a special match due to everything Newell’s Old Boys means to me," Martino said in a release. "It will also be a good opportunity to prepare for what will surely be an exciting season."
"We’re very pleased to be able to play this exciting preseason match at home in front of our fans at DRV PNK Stadium," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson. "This match against Newell’s is a great addition to a set of matches that will put us in the best position possible to compete in 2024. We’re excited for what is ahead."
Miami are pulling out all the stops for their 2024 preseason, arranging friendlies with the likes of the El Salvador national team, J1 League champions Vissel Kobe as well as Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr FC – the club of Messi's greatest rival and competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo.
When
Match
Where
Jan. 19 (8 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. El Salvador
Estadio Cuscatlán (San Salvador, El Salvador)
Jan. 29 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal SFC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 1 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr FC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 4 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team
Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)
Feb. 7 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe
Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)
Feb. 15 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Newell’s Old Boys
DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Messi in 2024
After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.
Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."
It all creates eagerness and excitement for 2024, as the GOAT and his teammates aim to compete for titles on multiple fronts – including the Concacaf Champions Cup. And there are international ambitions on the No. 10's mind, as he'll look to help Argentina defend their Copa América title.