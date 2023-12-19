Colorado Rapids re-sign homegrowns Anderson, Larraz

The Colorado Rapids have re-signed homegrown defender Sebastian Anderson and homegrown midfielder Oliver Larraz through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

"We have been impressed with Seb’s and Oli’s continued development in both first-team and Rapids 2 platforms," sporting director Fran Taylor said in a statement. "We are excited to see what impacts they can have with the first team next season."

Anderson's new deal includes club options for 2025-26, while Larraz's only has a club option for 2025. Both players previously had their contract option declined after Colorado's 2023 campaign.

🗣️ “For us being in Colorado, I feel like it means a bit more” #Rapids96 | @seb_anderson6 pic.twitter.com/0Grtc7QJU6

Anderson, 21, has scored once in 13 regular-season appearances for Colorado over the past five seasons. Larraz, 22, has made five substitute appearances for Colorado's first team over the past three seasons.

Both players have featured extensively in MLS NEXT Pro for Rapids 2, highlighted by Larraz earning a spot on the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI for the 2023 season.

"We're thrilled to keep these two local talents on board," head coach Chris Armas said. "Their dedication to the club, along with their undeniable hunger is impressive, and we're excited to see them contribute to the team's success."