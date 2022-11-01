Your Tuesday Kickoff: Why LAFC vs. Philadelphia Union will be the MLS Cup ever

The Verde & Black qualified as the next-best American finisher in the overall league table, despite losing 3-0 at LAFC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon. The berth will arrive during year No. 3 for head coach Josh Wolff’s team, and as star attacker Sebastian Driussi builds off a 22g/7a campaign. Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC are already in, and fellow MLS Cup 2022 finalists Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference champions) have a spot secured as the other conference winner – irrespective of how the league title bout goes Nov. 5. Their technical designations will change based on the result Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

Ahead of 2023, there wasn't a ton for Chicago Fire FC to decide in their roster update . Just five players either have a contract option or are out of contract, and three are set to depart the club. Former USMNT defender Jonathan Bornstein is out of contract and eligible for free agency. Boris Sekulic is also out of contract. Meanwhile, Chicago picked up the option on center backs Kendall Burks and Wyatt Omsberg.

A couple of weeks ago we made the case for the 2022 Conference Semifinals as the best ever. The argument had plenty of evidence to back it up. Which is why we didn’t spend a ton of time last week explaining why this year’s Conference Finals might be the best ever, too. And that’s why you shouldn’t be surprised we’re all set to talk about the best MLS Cup ever (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). These playoffs have ruled. I, for one, enjoy watching the best teams in the best-ever version of this league be very, very good at soccer.

The general quality of each team remaining made it surprising to see both Conference Finals turn into routs. But considering just how good the first seeds of each conference are, maybe it shouldn’t have been all that surprising. Remember, we spent all last week trying to, and failing to, find some kind of critical weakness for each team. It resulted in a lot of shrugging and saying things like “Well, maybe if Austin get a set-piece goal?” The only genuine reason I could think of for a loss for either team was “That’s MLS for ya.” Now both of those teams are meeting and I have absolutely no idea why either team would lose.