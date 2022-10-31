MLS coaching carousel: Latest on all vacancies & updates for 2023

All in all, including those two, six clubs need(ed) to hire new managers for 2023. One of the remaining four vacancies has already been officially filled, another is reportedly done and an interim manager charted a deep Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run.

It started long before Decision Day concluded Oct. 9, to be fair. D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes parted ways with their head coaches early and have long made permanent hires, with Wayne Rooney joining D.C. in July and Luchi Gonzalez taking over in San Jose after being an assistant with the United States at the World Cup .

St. Louis CITY SC named their first head coach in January as well, with former New York Red Bulls assistant Bradley Carnell leading the inbound expansion side.

"We’re building for the future and this is what we wanted," Krneta said.

Lattanzio "stood above everybody else" in their coaching search, and now should welcome some key additions this winter as CLTFC have plenty of year-two flexibility.

“It was very important after potentially not getting the ideal candidate in our first head coach. We wanted to make sure the second one was the right one,” sporting director Zoran Krneta told MLSsoccer.com. “Chris did a great job of almost leading the boys to the playoffs, but everything else about him, he’s oozing positivity. We’re building for the future and this is what we wanted.”

The Italian steered the expansion ship during a tumultuous time, following the surprise change to remove Miguel Angel Ramirez after 14 games, and guided the team to improved results – both by way of bottom-line points (1.16 PPG to 1.37 PPG, -5 GD to -1 GD) and underlying numbers (-4.9 xGD to +1.42 xGD). The points were marginal, and still below a playoff pace when stretched over a full season, but it was still a welcomed bump.

The Dynamo underwent a makeover across the last year, with Ted Segal taking over as managing owner. Club legend Pat Onstad was named general manager during the winter and they have worked to retool the roster, headlined by the additions of Hector Herrera and Sebastian Ferreira as Designated Players.

Houston parted ways with Paulo Nagamura about a month before the 2022 season ended, his first as the Dynamo head coach. They were sitting in last place in the Western Conference when the move was announced and they ended 2022 in 13th place, a slight bump under interim manager Kenny Bundy (up from MLS NEXT Pro ).

Olsen spent most of his playing career with D.C. United and immediately joined the coaching staff upon retiring in 2010, becoming their interim manager by the end of that first season. He was the club's head coach until 2020, amassing a 113W-137L-84D regular-season record with the Black-and-Red. Houston would be his second job on the MLS sidelines.

Sources told MLSsoccer.com last week Olsen had interviewed in person for the job, while the club also spoke with El Salvador manager Hugo Perez and former Mexico and Paraguay manager Juan Carlos Osorio, among others.

Oct. 31 – Houston Dynamo FC are finalizing a deal to name Ben Olsen as the club's next manager, a source confirms. The update was originally reported by The Athletic's Sam Stejskal and Pablo Maurer.

The Crew job is extremely attractive, with stars Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez headlining a strong playing squad. There's also a new stadium (Lower.com Field) and training facility (OhioHealth Performance Center).

“We'd obviously plan and want to have our coach in place for the beginning of preseason, even though it is the earliest preseason we've had in MLS history,” Crew president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko said earlier in October. “From there, ideally by December, although whether or not that's December 1 or mid-December we won't know."

Columbus hope to conclude their coaching search and publicly name a new head coach over the next six weeks or so.

"Today is the end-of-season presser, I don't want to talk about my situation," Nancy said. "We'll have time to talk about it later, but now we talk about the season." Olivier Renard, Montréal's vice president and chief sporting officer, noted the club want to "continue with Nancy for many years."

One name to watch? CF Montréal manager Wilfried Nancy. The Crew have made the French manager a target, sources told MLSsoccer.com . But sources also added Nancy's 2023 contract option was automatically triggered after they made the playoffs in 2022, so Columbus would need Montréal's permission to officially interview Nancy. They would also need to compensate CFMTL if Nancy were to leave and take the Crew job.

Oct. 31 – One day after a hugely disappointing end to the 2022 season, the Columbus Crew parted ways with two-time MLS Cup-winning manager Caleb Porter and embarked on a coaching search.

Open since: June 13, Ronny Deila departs for Standard Liege

June 13, Ronny Deila departs for Standard Liege Interim: Nick Cushing

Nick Cushing Latest (Oct. 31): Cushing, NYCFC fall in Eastern Conference Final

Oct. 31 – Ronny Deila, after leading the Cityzens to an MLS Cup 2021 title and a strong start to 2022, was approached by Belgian club Standard Liege to lead their future. The Norwegian coach accepted and departed in mid-June, then NYCFC named assistant Nick Cushing as interim manager.

The transition under Cushing wasn't smooth, as a summer swoon saw the club slip, particularly after star forward Taty Castellanos departed for Europe as well (loan to LaLiga sister side Girona). Over a 10-game stretch after Castellanos left in late July, NYCFC went 1W-7L-2D and slipped down the table, but ended that poor run of form with a really strong performance and 2-0 win over Liga MX’s Atlas in the Campeones Cup.

NYCFC won their remaining three regular-season games and ripped through the first two rounds of the playoffs before falling to the Philadelphia Union in the Conference Final.

Cushing, for one, hopes his stay is a long-term one.

"Of course I want to come back next year," said the Englishman after the 3-1 setback Sunday evening. "I think you’ve seen from the moment I came in here that I will take responsibility for the results, whatever happens. You know, we’ve had some exceptional results this year. We had a period where it was really disappointing and we’ve been able to turn that around and finish third in the [Eastern] Conference and make it to the [Eastern] Conference Final.

" … For me, for as long as I’m here as a coach, whether it be assistant coach or head coach, my aim is to make sure this organization is always at this point," Cushing continued. "Because our organization demands that and the individuals in this organization want to work for that. We have to be at the table every year, and if you consistently get to Conference Finals, then you’ll win more MLS Cups."