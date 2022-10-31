World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with Canada’s roster

We’re about three weeks away from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Canada ’s pre-tournament friendlies against Bahrain (Nov. 11) and Japan (Nov. 17) are rapidly approaching.

The usual suspects like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David have been on fire for weeks and should enter the World Cup in top form. However, recent developments have opened up a few spots on John Herdman's final 26-man roster.

On both ends of the spectrum, here are some encouraging and worrisome signs among the player pool before Group F play begins Nov. 23 against Belgium

Davies’ influence in drifting inside from left back has led to him becoming one of the Bundesliga’s leaders in attacking sequence involvements. Keep in mind, he’s the only non-forward in the top 10.

Without any hyperbole, Canada’s best player has played like it for the past few months for Bayern Munich.

Alphonso Davies among the top 10 in Bundesliga attacking sequence involvements this season. The only full-back among a list of forwards. #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/6EVlJ3w22s

It sure seems like the Vancouver Whitecaps FC product is ready to take the World Cup by storm.

Doing so as a lone No. 9 will also alleviate the pressure on Herdman to start with a strike partnership with other forwards suffering from a lack of playing time.

But David’s nine league goals to date with Lille isn’t the most encouraging sign of his tremendous season. It’s the fact he’s stayed constantly involved in games, even when he doesn’t score or assist.

To be in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race with PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar is a testament to a player’s quality.

That’s massive if teams decide to sit back against Canada to protect a lead and prevent counter-attacking opportunities. A fluid frontline will enable the Canadians to break down those deep blocks, with Buchanan likely playing a pivotal role.

Buchanan’s added creative freedom to operate in central areas with Club Brugge only adds fuel to the fire. The 23-year-old New England Revolution alum is comfortable executing quick give-and-go’s and making third-man runs into the box, which means all three players can play off each other in different areas of the pitch.

Calls to start the three-headed monster of David, Davies and Tajon Buchanan are gaining momentum by the week.

The glut of forwards, especially out wide, will make it tough for anyone outside the usual suspects to crack the final roster.

However, Theo Corbeanu has the best chance of doing so. It took him a while to settle at English Championship side Blackpool after joining on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But he’s produced the goods with three goals and one assist, with only Jerry Yates scoring more among all Blackpool players.