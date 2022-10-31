Three big questions following NYCFC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( NYCFC version ). Read that, too.

MLS Cup 2022 is set, with just two teams left standing in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. That means the other 26 clubs (plus St. Louis !) are in full offseason mode. The Conference Finalists are the latest to see their seasons end and the offseason begin.

NYCFC are set up well for the future, though have a few pressing questions that need addressing.

Reigning MLS Cup champions NYCFC had a rollercoaster ride of a season. A strong start was followed by losing head coach Ronny Deila and star forward Taty Castellanos in the summer, which fueled an extended poor run of form. They recovered and advanced back to the Eastern Conference Final in convincing fashion, but fell 3-1 to the Philadelphia Union .

First and foremost, NYCFC need to decide who their next head coach is going to be.

Cushing, who was an assistant at NYCFC after a productive spell as women’s head coach at Manchester City, was named interim manager after Deila left in mid-June for Standard Liege. The 37-year-old is highly rated by those at the club and City Football Group. It seemed like the last five months would be an audition to keep the full-time job.

It didn’t go great at first, but it’s not easy taking over a team on the fly. Dome Torrent struggled to replace Patrick Vieira midseason in 2018, as did Chris Armas for Jesse Marsch that same year with the New York Red Bulls. It’s particularly hard when you lose a player like Castellanos, who was a favorite for MVP honors before departing.

NYCFC struggled mightily over a 10-game stretch in the summer, but recovered and played some of their best soccer in the fall, starting with a Campeones Cup win and impressive performances in MLS play. They were legitimately dominant for the better part of 2.5 playoff games, too.

"Of course I want to come back next year," Cushing said after NYCFC lost in the ECF. “I think you’ve seen from the moment I came in here that I will take responsibility for the results, whatever happens. You know, we’ve had some exceptional results this year. We had a period where it was really disappointing and we’ve been able to turn that around and finish third in the [Eastern] Conference and make it to the [Eastern] Conference Final.”