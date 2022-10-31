World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with USMNT's core roster

A batch of unsettling injury concerns just knocked on Gregg Berhalter’s door with their trick-or-treat bags wide open and, well… that maniacal laughter almost certainly ISN’T coming from inside the house.

We’re taking on a Vincent Price accent and sticking a flashlight underneath our chins for this week’s pre- World Cup roundup of US men’s national teamers , because things are getting spooky, and just in time for Halloween.

Rather than hit you with a gloomy laundry list of concerns, let’s take a look at something resembling an ideal starting XI for the Yanks in Qatar next month and see how the moving parts are doing. (Though we’re increasingly confident Berhalter will flip his midfield triangle to protect the back four with two center midfielders rather than just one, we’ll keep 4-3-3 as the default shape for now.)

If Turner starts on Thursday, USMNT watchers can breathe a bit easier. If not, then many gazes will shift over to take a closer look at the recent English Championship outings of Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath (whose teams are near the bottom and in mid-table, respectively... hey, at least they’re playing at Middlesbrough and Luton Town.)

“Yesterday in training he [Turner] had some discomfort in his groin, and he tried this morning but he was not well, so Aaron had to play,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said, whose team remains in first place in Europa Group A but now need to win their final group match – a home date with Zurich this Thursday – to be assured of the top spot. “We have to assess it, but it did not look like a serious injury, no.”

You don’t have to be playing every weekend to pick up a knock, as Matt Turner and a few of his international comrades are experiencing lately. Turner missed Arsenal’s Europa League match vs. PSV on Thursday due to a groin issue, with usual starter Aaron Ramsdale stepping in to take a 2-0 loss in the Netherlands, and wasn’t on the bench for Sunday’s 5-0 league thrashing of Nottingham Forest.

We know Walker Zimmerman is currently in Frisco, Texas undergoing fitness-centric workouts with the rest of the MLS-based USMNT regulars whose clubs did not qualify for or have been eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. (His Nashville SC were a Round One casualty at the hands of the LA Galaxy.) Due to a lack of media availability for those players thus far, that’s about all we know.

With Berhalter having long made clear how highly he rates Zimmerman, the bigger question has been the identity of his central-defensive partner.

Aaron Long seems to be in pole position there; he, too, is keeping fit in Frisco after his New York Red Bulls got upset by FC Cincinnati in Round One. Chris Richards continues to recover – it’s been quite a while now and he still isn’t training at full bore – from the hamstring issue that ruled him out of the USMNT’s September camp and has kept him off Crystal Palace’s gameday squads. If you’re among those still thinking about John Brooks, bear in mind that he continues to ride the bench at Benfica.

Perhaps the toughest player to compare? Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is stringing together 90-minute outings for Celtic, who have been a Jekyll-Hyde proposition: Unbeatable in Scottish domestic play, luckless and winless (0W-3L-2D) in their tricky UEFA Champions League Group F assignment.