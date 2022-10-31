Austin FC earn last MLS spot for 2023 Concacaf Champions League

The Verde & Black qualified as the next-best American finisher in the overall league table, despite losing 3-0 at LAFC in the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon. The berth will arrive during year No. 3 for head coach Josh Wolff’s team, and as star attacker Sebastian Driussi builds off a 22g/7a campaign.

Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC are already in, and fellow MLS Cup 2022 finalist Philadelphia Union (Eastern Conference champions) have a spot secured as the other conference winner – irrespective of how the league title bout goes Nov. 5. Their technical designations will change based on the result next Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.