What the 2022 MLS season meant for Austin FC

Second year, second in the Western Conference regular-season standings, and second to LAFC in the Western Conference Final.

Score one for the structuralists! Across the various areas of study that delve into this great game of ours, there is a field of thought that any team with a clear ideology that codifies its structure – that has a clear and consistent set of principles on both sides of the ball – gives itself an inherent advantage. The ability to create order out of chaos is one way this manifests itself; the ability to impose that order onto an opponent, and force that opponent to bend to the will of the protagonists… that’s the other, and I’d argue even more important, manifestation.

Even in Year 1, a season in which Austin fell well short of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, you could see that underlying structure for good chunks of time. There were gaps in it (much of those gaps were talent-related), but it was there, and if Josh Wolff could make the foundations of that structure a little more stable, and the talent could be boosted in a couple of key spots, a big step forward seemed plausible.

Jumping from 31 points to 56, though… and a place in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. This season pushed to the outer limits of plausibility.

But that’s why we love the game, right? Austin got an MVP-caliber season from Sebastian Driussi, a massive step forward from young Danny Pereira, and all-League-caliber performances from Diego Fagundez, Ruben Gabrielsen and Brad Stuver. And everybody up and down the roster bought in.