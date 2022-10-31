What the 2022 MLS season meant for NYCFC

“Develop and sell” is an ethos a lot of teams around the world live by, and a few teams around MLS. New York City FC have proved to be one of those in recent years, leveraging their position under the City Football Group umbrella of clubs (and the scouting advantages/access to elite youth talent from around the world) that comes with it to acquire, polish and move on a handful of players.

And coaches. That’s the thing that really sets the Pigeons apart – they are officially in the “develop (or rehabilitate) and sell coaches” business. Which, yeah, that’s tricky.

It felt like that was going to be the story of the 2022 season, one that included a very credible Concacaf Champions League run under Ronny Deila at the start and a very credible Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push under Nick Cushing at the end, and a super weird MLS regular season crammed in between.

The thing that made it super weird was the departure of Deila to take the reins at Belgium’s Standard Liege, which just about happened in conjunction with the departure of Taty Castellanos on loan to Spain’s Girona, another CFG club playing in LaLiga.

Add in the long-term injury suffered to Keaton Parks at the same time, and for about a dozen games there the Pigeons’ season seemed headed for la toilette.

The fact it didn’t is a testament to the depth of talent on the roster and the clarity of CFG’s principles of play across clubs and coaches. Things did change under Cushing, but not so much that they became irretrievable.