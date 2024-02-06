Your Tuesday Kickoff: LA Galaxy, Atlanta United & Austin FC season previews

New York City FC have acquired defender Strahinja Tanasijević from Serbian top-flight side Spartak Subotica . The 26-year-old Serbia native, who can play centrally or on the right, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed center back Belal Halbouni through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 . The 24-year-old defender most recently played for 1. FC Magdeburg II in Germany's lower tiers. He's also played for Werder Bremen II, contributing to 4g/3a in 36 matches overall.

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Ján Greguš through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025 . Greguš was a free agent and arrives with 3g/24a in 102 matches across spells at Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes. Before coming to MLS, the 33-year-old Slovakian international played for Danish powerhouse side FC Copenhagen.

Austin FC have signed free-agent striker Diego Rubio through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. The 30-year-old Chilean international joins former US international Gyasi Zardes on the Verde & Black's No. 9 depth chart.

One of Major League Soccer's greatest-ever strikers has a new home, as CF Montréal announced Tuesday they have signed Josef Martínez. The Venezuelan international has the ninth-most goals (105) in MLS history.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We’re previewing all 29 teams over 10 days in as Daily Kickoff a style as we can. Yesterday we checked in on New York Red Bulls, Seattle and Toronto FC. Today, we’ve got LA Galaxy, Atlanta and Austin.

2023 By The Numbers (per American Soccer Analysis)

Things probably went a little better than most of us remember. The Galaxy had MLS’ third-worst actual goal differential minus expected goal differential. Their goal differential came out to about 15 goals worse than what their underlying numbers suggested it should be. Fourteen of those extra goals were goals allowed. Those extra goals sent their defensive performance from “genuinely bad” (third-most xG allowed in MLS) to “expansion-era FC Cincinnati.” Some of those goals stemmed from bad luck. The rest came from a league-worst performance in goal. LA ‘keepers combined to allow 7.3 goals more than the post-shot xG they faced. Basically, of the shots on target they faced, they allowed seven goals more than an average ‘keeper performance would have.

They finished sixth in MLS in xG created, though. The attack wasn’t the issue.

2024 Final Standing Range

Between, like, first and… uhh… 14th in the West.

Yeah, that’s right, I’m hedging. Like a coward. That range is just every Galaxy season, isn’t it? Last year it seemed like they might take a jump forward. They finished 13th.

The argument for the ceiling is simple. Over the last couple of years, they’ve made major renovations to their internal infrastructure. They have an actual scouting department now (!). Former LAFC exec Will Kuntz is in charge of building the roster. They still have an open DP spot. They’ve potentially brought in a game-changing Young DP in Vasco da Gama’s Gabriel Pec. And signings like right back Miki Yamane and goalkeeper John McCarthy should, in theory, help with the whole 2019 FC Cincinnati defense thing. They could still add a few players this window and you can have a little more faith that they’ve done their due process on those players than in past years

Oh, and they still have Riqui Puig. That honestly could have been the whole explanation. In a conference where there isn’t much to separate anyone from top to bottom, that could be enough.

Then again, Pec could be slow to acclimate, McCarthy could struggle, they could miss on yet another DP winger and this could be the same all gas, no brakes team careening into a busy intersection.

Player of the People

Dejan Joveljic looks like he’s going to be the starter at striker. That’s interesting enough based on his over-the-top goal celebrations and struggles to perform at the kind of high level everyone expected after his excellent cameos as a super sub. But the real thing that makes him our player of the people is that, in addition to soccer, he could also crush you at chess. Joveljic has a FIDE rating of 2217. If you don’t know how absurd that is, trust me, that’s absurd. He represents what all of us dreamed we could be the first time we took a Chess.com course on the Sicilian Defense.

This could all go pretty well if…