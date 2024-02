TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CF Montréal have loaned striker Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian top-flight side FC Arda Kardzhali through 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

This is the 23-year-old Nigerian's second loan from Montréal to another club after also playing at SV Zulte Waregem (Belgium).

Over the past three seasons, Offor has tallied 5g/2a in 64 matches (25 starts) across time at Chicago Fire FC and Montréal.