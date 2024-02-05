FIFA 2026 World Cup: 5 MLS stadiums to host matches

World Cup history is set to unfold at a Major League Soccer stadium near you.
Five league venues – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United), Gillette Stadium (New England Revolution), Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders FC), BMO Field (Toronto FC) and BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) – have been tabbed to host matches for the FIFA 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
In addition, the remaining US metropolitan areas selected as host cities – New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Miami – are all major MLS markets with vibrant fanbases.
MLS club
- Atlanta United
World Cup games
- 8 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal
Stadium info
- Year opened: 2017
- Capacity: 71,000
- Record attendance (soccer): 73,019 - MLS Cup 2018
MLS club
- New England Revolution
World Cup games
- 7 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal
Stadium info
- Year opened: 2002
- Capacity: 64,628
- Record attendance (soccer): 61,316 - MLS Cup 2002
MLS club
- Seattle Sounders FC
World Cup games
- 6 total: 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Stadium info
- Year opened: 2002
- Capacity: 68,740
- Record attendance (soccer): 69,274 - MLS Cup 2019
MLS club
- Toronto FC
World Cup games
- 6 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32
Stadium info
- Year opened: 2007
- Capacity: 30,991
- Record attendance (soccer): 36,045 - MLS Cup 2016
MLS club
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
World Cup games
- 7 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16
Stadium info
- Year opened: 1983
- Capacity: 54,500
- Record attendance (soccer): 60,342 - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders (NASL), June 20, 1983