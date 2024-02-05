Matchday

FIFA 2026 World Cup: 5 MLS stadiums to host matches

Mercedes-Benz Stadium before Atlanta United game
MLSsoccer staff

World Cup history is set to unfold at a Major League Soccer stadium near you.

Five league venues – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United), Gillette Stadium (New England Revolution), Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders FC), BMO Field (Toronto FC) and BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) – have been tabbed to host matches for the FIFA 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In addition, the remaining US metropolitan areas selected as host cities – New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia and Miami – are all major MLS markets with vibrant fanbases.

Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
mercedes_benz_wcup

MLS club

  • Atlanta United

World Cup games

  • 8 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16, 1 semifinal

Stadium info

  • Year opened: 2017
  • Capacity: 71,000
  • Record attendance (soccer): 73,019 - MLS Cup 2018
Boston
Gillette Stadium
gillette_stadium

MLS club

  • New England Revolution

World Cup games

  • 7 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 quarterfinal

Stadium info

  • Year opened: 2002
  • Capacity: 64,628
  • Record attendance (soccer): 61,316 - MLS Cup 2002
Seattle
Lumen Field
lumen_field

MLS club

  • Seattle Sounders FC

World Cup games

  • 6 total: 4 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Stadium info

  • Year opened: 2002
  • Capacity: 68,740
  • Record attendance (soccer): 69,274 - MLS Cup 2019
Toronto
BMO Field
bmo_field

MLS club

  • Toronto FC

World Cup games

  • 6 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32

Stadium info

  • Year opened: 2007
  • Capacity: 30,991
  • Record attendance (soccer): 36,045 - MLS Cup 2016
Vancouver
BC Place
bc_place

MLS club

  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC

World Cup games

  • 7 total: 5 group stage, 1 Round of 32, 1 Round of 16

Stadium info

  • Year opened: 1983
  • Capacity: 54,500
  • Record attendance (soccer): 60,342 - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders (NASL), June 20, 1983
