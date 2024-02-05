New York City FC sign defender Strahinja Tanasijević

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have acquired defender Strahinja Tanasijević from Serbian top-flight side Spartak Subotica, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Serbia native, who can play centrally or on the right, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season.

"We would like to welcome Strahinja to New York. He’s an experienced player who will bolster our backline and give us more depth and competition," sporting director David Lee said in a release.