New York City FC sign defender Strahinja Tanasijević

Strahinja Tanasijevic - NYCFC signing
MLSsoccer staff

New York City FC have acquired defender Strahinja Tanasijević from Serbian top-flight side Spartak Subotica, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Serbia native, who can play centrally or on the right, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season.

"We would like to welcome Strahinja to New York. He’s an experienced player who will bolster our backline and give us more depth and competition," sporting director David Lee said in a release.

"Strahinja is quick, aggressive and can play a high line, which suits our style of play. He’s a player who is entering the prime of his career and we know he’s excited about the opportunity to play in Major League Soccer."

Tanasijević has played 102 professional matches throughout his career with 1g/3a. Beyond Spartak Subotica, additional stops include Chievo Verona (Italy), Paris FC (France) and FK Čukarički (Serbia), among others.

"I'm honored to join New York City FC. I’m excited to continue my journey in one of the world's most iconic cities, playing for one of the most iconic clubs," Tanasijević said.

"I’m focused on contributing to this season’s success and adding to the team’s dynamic energy. I want to bring my experience and help this team compete for trophies."

Looking to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, NYCFC's campaign starts on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

