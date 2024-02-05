Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed center back Belal Halbouni through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old defender most recently played for 1. FC Magdeburg II in Germany's lower tiers. He's also played for Werder Bremen II, contributing to 4g/3a in 36 matches overall.

“We are pleased to welcome Belal to Vancouver," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. "In his four-plus years, he has gained a lot of experience competing in Germany.

"Belal convinced us with his good performances during our preseason camp in Spain and he will brings us depth and additional competition to our center back group."

At the international level, Halbouni has made one appearance for Syria – a September 2022 friendly against Jordan. The Ontario native was also called up by Canada back in January 2021.

Halbouni is Vancouver's second new center back of the offseason, following in the footsteps of former Norway youth international Bjørn Inge Utvik. They'll help the club build towards a March 2 MLS opener against Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).