Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio

"Diego is a proven goalscorer in MLS, and we believe his abilities fit well with the club’s style of play," Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "We want to wish him, his wife, and his four children a warm welcome to Austin."

The 30-year-old Chilean international joins former US international Gyasi Zardes on the Verde & Black's No. 9 depth chart.

Austin FC have signed free-agent striker Diego Rubio through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Monday.

Rubio has played in MLS since the 2016 season, accumulating 53g/34a across 165 matches for Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids. He's also earned nine caps for Chile.

Before coming to MLS, Rubio played for Colo-Colo (Chile), Sporting CP (Portugal), Valladolid (Spain) and more.

"From the perspective of a visiting player at Q2 Stadium, I experienced the incredible passion that Austin FC fans have for their team and their city," said Rubio. "It’s one of the league’s best atmospheres and I can’t wait to play there for the first time as a member of the home team."

After missing out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, Austin's new campaign starts on Feb. 24 vs. Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).