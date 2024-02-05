USMNT anticipate "incredible environment" in LA, Seattle for 2026 World Cup

Gregg Berhalter is a proud New Jersey native and calls it a “dream come true” that FIFA selected MetLife Stadium, which sits just 12 miles south of his hometown of Tenafly, to host the championship final of the 2026 World Cup .

“So we're going to utilize that and then somehow shift over to the west coast for the tournament, and be based there. So we see it kind of as a dual-usage type of thing, but we'll probably be based in Southern California and go out to the Seattle game and come back right after the game and finish the group in LA.”

“We've done a lot of work on the base camp already. We're building a National Training Center and that will be open before 2026,” Berhalter said in a Sunday media availability. “So that's very much in our plans to utilize our National Training Center, a state-of-the-art facility. I'm thinking about the guys going there for the first time, it's going to blow them away.

That’s because FIFA placed two of the United States’ three group-stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California on either side of a game at Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC . And U.S. Soccer’s new national training facility in the Atlanta suburbs will be ready in time for the USMNT’s use in the lead-up to the tournament.

The USMNT will spend most of the summer of ‘26 in and around Atlanta and Los Angeles, Berhalter explained to reporters in the wake of FIFA’s splashy Sunday announcement of the first phase of the World Cup schedule.

If he and the US men’s national team are to fulfill their ambitions in that tournament and reach that lofty stage, they’ll spend a great deal more time in the Dirty South and on the Left Coast along the way.

Reducing travel

FIFA consulted with coaches of the three host nations about their preferences before Sunday’s event, Berhalter confirmed, and his top priority was clear: Keep long-haul travel to a minimum.

“Regarding the time zone shift, it is important, that was a factor,” he said, expressing approval that the USMNT will remain on Pacific Time for at least the first two weeks of the World Cup. “It's no secret that the teams were able to give FIFA some input in terms of the venues, and our main piece of advice was about the travel – trying to minimize travel, minimize time zones, because we know the wear and tear that can take on your body during a major tournament.”

Technically speaking, the US also operates training facilities in Southern California, having been co-inhabitants of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson with the LA Galaxy since that venue opened in 2003. That site only offers limited space for national team programming, however, necessitating the push for a standalone federation facility spearheaded by current USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson.

Their efforts, powered by a $50 million funding pledge from Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, resulted in last autumn’s selection of a 200-plus-acre site in Fayette County, Georgia for the NTC. Berhalter hopes his side will make a deep enough run in ‘26 to have the chance to return to the ATL for one of the three knockout-round matches set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“When you think about this long window, it is a lot more time between games; we will have to split up our time,” said the coach, alluding to the longer rest periods between matches that organizers have promised ‘26 participants.