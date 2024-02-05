Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Ján Greguš through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Monday.

Greguš was a free agent and arrives with 3g/24a in 102 matches across spells at Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes. Before coming to MLS, the 33-year-old Slovakian international played for Danish powerhouse side FC Copenhagen.

"Ján brings extensive experience on MLS playoff teams, multiple European leagues, and over 30 caps for the Slovakian national team," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"He adds valuable depth to our central midfield as we embark on the busiest season in club history … We welcome Ján to Houston and look forward to him being a valuable contributor on and off the field this season."