Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš

Jan Gregus - Houston Dynamo - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Ján Greguš through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Monday.

Greguš was a free agent and arrives with 3g/24a in 102 matches across spells at Minnesota United FC, Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes. Before coming to MLS, the 33-year-old Slovakian international played for Danish powerhouse side FC Copenhagen.

"Ján brings extensive experience on MLS playoff teams, multiple European leagues, and over 30 caps for the Slovakian national team," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"He adds valuable depth to our central midfield as we embark on the busiest season in club history … We welcome Ján to Houston and look forward to him being a valuable contributor on and off the field this season."

At Houston, Greguš offers depth to a midfield that's anchored by Héctor Herrera, Coco Carrasquilla, Artur and Amine Bassi. That group proved vital in 2023, powering the Dynamo's US Open Cup title and Western Conference Final berth.

Houston's new league campaign gets underway on Feb. 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also return to the Concacaf Champions Cup on Feb. 20 at St. Louis CITY SC.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC Jan Gregus

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš
USMNT anticipate "incredible environment" in LA, Seattle for 2026 World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT anticipate "incredible environment" in LA, Seattle for 2026 World Cup
Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video