Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign MLS SuperDraft pick Ryan Schewe

Schewe tt two
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed goalkeeper Ryan Schewe through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Monday.

SKC selected Schewe No. 22 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after his time at Georgetown University, where he posted a 20W-4L-4D record as a starter from 2022-23. In his senior season, the Marietta, Georgia native led the Big East in goals against average while earning the conference's Goalkeeper of the Year.

In addition to starring for Georgetown, the 6-foot-4 Schewe appeared as an amateur for NPSL side Apotheos FC and USL League Two team Westchester Flames.

Now the 21-year-old will hone his craft under SKC legend and projected 2024 starter Tim Meila. John Pulskamp, 22, is another option at goalkeeper for Peter Vermes.

Sporting will look to build on a resurgent second half to their 2023 season when they kick off the 2024 campaign against Houston Dynamo FC on Feb. 24 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš
Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
More News
More News
Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Ján Greguš
USMNT anticipate "incredible environment" in LA, Seattle for 2026 World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT anticipate "incredible environment" in LA, Seattle for 2026 World Cup
Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign defender Belal Halbouni
CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal loan Chinonso Offor to Bulgarian club
Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign striker Diego Rubio
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video