Your Tuesday Kickoff: A shoutout to the 5over35 as the 22under22 list is released

Alejandro Bedoya has played more minutes than every eligible player for this list other than Michael Bradley. The difference between Bedoya and Bradley though is that Bedoya has played a critical role on a team that’s been breaking MLS records on their way to a possible Supporters’ Shield win. Bedoya is a key part of the Union’s relentless diamond midfield and part of the reason why the Union are the best defensive team in the league.

That’s not to say he hasn’t contributed in attack though. Bedoya is in the 94th percentile among midfielders in goals scored and in the 93rd percentile in expected goals and expected assists among midfielders. He has six goals and six assists on the season. Those are career highs in both categories. If you’re out here putting up career highs at 35, then you have to make the list. If those career highs are part of the reason you’re leading your team to a Shield win, you have to make the top of the list.