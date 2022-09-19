Pefok raises more USMNT questions, Steffen’s World Cup jam & more takeaways

“When we were planning this roster, as of tomorrow when guys will get into camp, there will probably be five players that were expected to be on the roster that couldn't take part because of injury,” Berhalter told ESPN’s Taylor Twellman in a halftime interview during Sunday’s Columbus-Portland match. “So what I would say is that there probably will be an opportunity for guys that aren't in this camp, just because of attrition. And that's something we're expecting to happen. We hope it doesn't, but it's likely, based on what's happened in the past, that it will.”