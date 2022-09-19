Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32

It’s now or never when it comes to Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs fortunes, and Week 32 saw both the LA Galaxy and New York City FC produce sterling performances when it seemed their seasons might be slipping away.

The resulting Team of the Week presented by Audi has two NYCFC representatives – center back Alexander Callens and head coach Nick Cushing – following a 2-0 Hudson River Derby win over the New York Red Bulls that snapped a five-game winless streak. Callens had the opener and a vital goal-line clearance, all after netting the opener in NYCFC’s Campeones Cup victory over Liga MX’s Atlas FC. Now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, a playoff spot is virtually locked up.

LA boast both central midfielders in Riqui Puig and Gaston Brugman, each of whom joined during the Secondary Transfer Window. Puig, signed from Spain’s FC Barcelona, had three assists in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, becoming the first Galaxy player to accomplish that since Landon Donovan in September 2014. Brugman, signed from Italy’s Parma, had two goals against Colorado despite playing as a No. 6.