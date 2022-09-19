Three big questions following Chicago Fire FC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Chicago Fire FC version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

Slonina is off to Chelsea in the winter in a historic deal worth up to $15 million, to kick off another winter of change in Chicago. What else will the offseason bring about?

Chicago got off to a hot start behind Gaga Slonina and the defense… but that goodwill quickly faded by the spring and the club missed the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

Chicago Fire FC tore it down and rebuilt again last winter under new ownership. A new head coach (Ezra Hendrickson) came in and Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri led the group of reinforcements, which included some big, big transfer fees paid.

“Should” the Fire build around Xherdan Shaqiri probably isn’t a question. He’s just wrapping up his first MLS season and is under contract through 2024. He’s among the league’s highest-paid players. He’s going to the World Cup with Switzerland. He turns 31 in October and is at the end of his prime.

Shaqiri had fine boxscore numbers this year – 7g/11a in roughly 2,150 minutes at the time of writing – but he’s a bit of a limited player at this stage of his career, in that there’s not a lot of defending or sprinting.

For all the stats below, you want to be in a higher number percentile. The 99th percentile means league-best, 1st percentile is league-worst.

Shaqiri is in the 19th percentile in distance covered per 90 minutes, 11th percentile in distance sprinting, 4th percentile in total sprints and 2nd percentile in distance covered sprinting, per Second Spectrum. He’s in the 2nd percentile for attacking midfielders/wingers in pressures, per FBRef. He doesn’t run a lot, which would indicate he’s got to play as a No. 10 with runners around him.

This can still work, but the team has to be built around it. And the trade-offs have to be huge attacking output. LAFC's Carlos Vela and FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta have a similar distance covered per 90 minutes (though both sprint a bit more).

Shaqiri is in the 89th percentile or better among attacking midfielders/wingers in assists, xGA and shot-creating actions. He’s not shooting as much as one would expect for a player with his ability/history of goals, but perhaps that can be adjusted next year, as four of his seven goals have come from the penalty spot. At the beginning of the season he was dealing with an injury to his dominant left leg, which could help explain it.

Chris Mueller (free from Scotland’s Hibernian) was a good fit stylistically with Shaqiri, bringing his verticality and direct running. Jairo Torres has not looked like the $6 million rising Mexico international No. 10/winger they signed from Liga MX’s Atlas in May, with 0g/1a in just under 700 minutes so far. He likes to occupy some similar spaces as Shaqiri. That’s an issue.

Former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko has had easily his worst season in MLS, which is another issue, but 18-year-old burgeoning Colombian international Jhon Duran has shown encouraging signs up top.