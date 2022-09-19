Three big questions following Toronto FC's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Toronto FC version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

Despite some very encouraging moments, the season ends without the playoffs and without winning the Canadian Championship (at least 2022’s version), thus no Concacaf Champions League soccer awaits in 2023.

As for the players? Bradley and Co. planted C4s everywhere and jumpstarted the rebuild. In all, four Designated Players ( Alejandro Pozuelo , Yeferson Soteldo, Jozy Altidore and Carlos Salcedo) left and two DP stars were signed ( Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi ) amid a bevy of further moves. All in all, 23 players (!!!) departed between last year and today, while 15 arrived.

There was (another) coaching change, as legendary American manager Bob Bradley took over on the sidelines after departing LAFC . Bradley also took over in the front office (sporting director) after the previous regime was let go as well.

Toronto FC absolutely demolished the previous few (disappointing) seasons in the winter. Their entire goal was to blow it up and start from scratch as best they could.

TFC signed a pair of in-prime, Italian national team stars in Lorenzo Insigne (ex-Napoli) and Federico Bernardeschi (ex-Juventus), both arriving in the summer. They are two of the league’s biggest (and highest-paid) talents. That starting foundation is something most (all?) other clubs would be jealous of.

Overlooked a bit is that the club still has room for one more with an open Designated Player spot.

Toronto leveraged every last mechanism on their salary cap to make as many high-level changes as quickly as they could in 2022. Maybe they didn’t sign another DP in the summer because they couldn’t fit the max-budget charge onto the cap (remember: senior DPs hit the cap at $612,500, so they still carry a cap hit that needs to be worked into the budget). Or maybe they didn’t want to rush into the first target available rather than waiting for the right one.

Regardless, that’ll change in 2023.

Toronto were legitimately interested in Andrea Belotti (another out-of-contract, in-prime Italian national team star) in the summer, but it wasn’t in the cards. He has since signed with AS Roma in Serie A. There are plenty of big names whose contracts expire next summer, if they choose to go that route again, rather than spend on a big transfer fee (like the $12 million to sign Alejandro Pozuelo or $6 million on Yeferson Soteldo in the past).

Given the huge swings this club has taken whenever they have an open DP spot, expectations should be high. What position will they go for?

DP slots are mostly used on attackers. Toronto have Insigne/Bernardeschi on the wings in Bob Bradley’s 4-3-3 formation. There are investments in Jesus Jimenez and U22 Initiative/homegrown Ayo Akinola at center forward. Will that stop the club from signing a forward?

TFC added Carlos Salcedo as a DP in defense last winter and that… did not work well. They certainly need defensive help. Will they try again for a different player to balance the spend across the roster? Mark-Anthony Kaye is a foundational piece in the midfield. Maybe a DP No. 6/8 to complement Kaye and Michael Bradley?