Chicago Fire FC sign Brian Gutiérrez to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Chicago Fire FC have signed homegrown midfielder Brian Gutiérrez to a new four-year contract, the club announced Monday. The 19-year-old is now under contract through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.
“We are excited about the tremendous growth that we’ve seen from Guti in his first three seasons with the first team,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement. “Guti has become a very important player for the team, and we believe that he has a very bright future ahead as long as he continues to stay focused and work hard. He has fully earned this new contract and we look forward to seeing his continued growth with the club.”
Gutiérrez, who became the Fire’s 16th homegrown signing in March 2020, has one goal and six assists across 54 regular-season appearances (24 starts) in three seasons.
The Chicago native has enjoyed a breakthrough 2022 campaign, tallying one goal and five assists across 31 appearances (18 starts).
“It has been a dream come true representing my hometown club for the past three years and I’m thrilled for this opportunity to continue playing with the Fire,” Gutiérrez said. “I’m so grateful for all the support and confidence this club has given me thus far. I am eager to continue to grow and develop here with the ultimate goal of bringing an MLS Cup to my hometown city of Chicago.”
Internationally, Gutiérrez has competed for US youth national teams from the U-16 to U-20 levels, most recently for the upcoming 2022 Revelations Cup in Mexico City, Mexico.
