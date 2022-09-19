Three big questions following Sporting Kansas City's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Sporting Kansas City version ). Read that, too.

As the 2022 MLS season draws to a close, clubs trickle over the line of being mathematically eliminated from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Though games remain, focus shifts to the offseason and what's next.

SKC have been one of the most stable clubs in the league, with Peter Vermes among the longest-standing first division managers in the world (started in 2009). The core of the playing squad aged, but the familiar SKC names are still there. Last offseason was a bit of a soft relaunch, but this winter may signal a complete refresh.

On the field, they got into an early hole they couldn’t recover from, even with the end of the season bringing an improved level of performance and form.

Before even taking the pitch for their season opener, Sporting KC picked up a couple of big losses to injuries: Designated Players Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda endured season-ending knee injuries before playing a single minute in 2022.

Before 2020, Sporting KC rarely spent transfer fees to acquire talent, let alone figures that were among the (then) most opulent in league history. Their decade-long run of excellence was largely fueled by the SuperDraft.

That changed as MLS evolved and transfer fees continued to climb. SKC went into the market ahead of the 2020 season and signed Liga MX Golden Boot winner and Mexico international Alan Pulido for a reported fee of around $9 million.

The timing has not worked out.

Signed right before the COVID-19 pandemic briefly shut down MLS, Pulido looked really good during his minutes on the field in his debut season. But injuries have limited him to just 33 of SKC’s 89 regular-season matches (by the end of 2022). He didn’t play a game in 2022, with both parties opting for season-ending surgery in the winter to fix a recurring knee problem that cost him a lot of the 2021 season.

Pulido is now 31. Nigerian forward William Agada has been a revelation after signing in the summer. Vermes has rarely deviated from his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Does he return to SKC for 2023?

The center forward will be in the final year of his contract. Contract-year forwards can be a wonderful thing and depth is typically a good thing. In 2020, SKC were the best team in the West in the regular season and Pulido was an integral part of that.