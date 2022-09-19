Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 32

Golazos from LA Galaxy players and outside-the-box volleys that’ll go down in club history. That’s the field for fans to sift through as AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 32 gets underway.

LA’s nominees come from a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, starting with left back Raheem Edwards putting several defenders on skates and picking out the top corner, all following a barnstorming run up the sideline.

The other Galaxy option is striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, whose smooth backheel finish from Julian Araujo’s near-post cross went viral on social media. Both efforts moved LA back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field, sitting seventh in the Western Conference table.

Julian Gressel’s volley is up for selection, the game-winner in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC, after he powerfully latched onto a long thrown-in that wasn’t cleared. That result snapped Vancouver's 15-game winless streak against their Cascadian rivals and severely dented the visitors’ playoff hopes, all via Gressel’s second goal since a midseason trade arrival from D.C. United.

Lastly, Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno’s 95th-minute equalizer was legendary stuff for the Rose City club. The Colombian’s self-made rocket snagged a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew, a vital point as the MLS Cup 2021 finalist’s late-season push logs another memorable result.