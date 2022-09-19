Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 32

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Golazos from LA Galaxy players and outside-the-box volleys that’ll go down in club history. That’s the field for fans to sift through as AT&T 5G Goal of the Week voting for Week 32 gets underway.

LA’s nominees come from a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, starting with left back Raheem Edwards putting several defenders on skates and picking out the top corner, all following a barnstorming run up the sideline.

The other Galaxy option is striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, whose smooth backheel finish from Julian Araujo’s near-post cross went viral on social media. Both efforts moved LA back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field, sitting seventh in the Western Conference table.

Julian Gressel’s volley is up for selection, the game-winner in Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC, after he powerfully latched onto a long thrown-in that wasn’t cleared. That result snapped Vancouver's 15-game winless streak against their Cascadian rivals and severely dented the visitors’ playoff hopes, all via Gressel’s second goal since a midseason trade arrival from D.C. United.

Lastly, Portland Timbers winger Santiago Moreno’s 95th-minute equalizer was legendary stuff for the Rose City club. The Colombian’s self-made rocket snagged a 1-1 draw at the Columbus Crew, a vital point as the MLS Cup 2021 finalist’s late-season push logs another memorable result.

Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

Related Stories

LAFC's Carlos Vela wins Week 31 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 31
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Week 30 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
More News
Where are they now? Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners
22 Under 22

Where are they now? Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners
2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR

2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR
Matt Turner: USMNT goalie dispels concerns after “risky” Arsenal move

Matt Turner: USMNT goalie dispels concerns after “risky” Arsenal move
Brenden Aaronson: USMNT star chasing "legend" status at Leeds United
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Brenden Aaronson: USMNT star chasing "legend" status at Leeds United
Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski named Week 32 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski named Week 32 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32

Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32
More News
Video
Video
The preseason predictions we regret the MOST
1:26:14

The preseason predictions we regret the MOST
Playoff race reaches a new level, stoppage-time stunners & MORE
26:11

Playoff race reaches a new level, stoppage-time stunners & MORE
Backheels, solo efforts, stunning volleys! | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
2:13

Backheels, solo efforts, stunning volleys! | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 32 in MLS!
24:54

Watch Every Single Goal from Week 32 in MLS!
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023