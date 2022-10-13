Your Thursday Kickoff: Who has the winning bracket? MLS Cup prediction time

Voting for the AT&T 5G 2022 MLS Goal of the Year ( vote HERE ) and the 2022 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate ( vote HERE ) from this season is underway.

New York City FC will now host Inter Miami CF at Citi Field, rather than Red Bull Arena, for their Eastern Conference Round One game in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 17, the clubs have announced. Kickoff remains scheduled for 7 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

As far as Montréal-NYCFC goes, we still don’t know if Talles Magno, Tayvon Gray and Alfredo Morales will be good to go at this point. And even if they are, it feels like Wilfried Nancy will have CFM a little more prepared to execute at a high level. There’s a reason he’s a serious contender for Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year.

My only thoughts are that the Union have the only attacking trio on par with the Knifey Lions and they also have Andre Blake. Honestly, it’s almost entirely the Andre Blake thing. I know Cincy worked the Union over the last time they met, but that was in Cincy. This is at Subaru Park. And Philly haven’t lost there all season (reports say 12W-0L-5D is good).

Cincy may take a little more explanation, but is it really that hard to imagine a team with Brenner (18g/6a), Brandon Vazquez (18g/8a) and Lucho Acosta (10g/19a) not finding a way to break through against a team that doesn’t have nearly as many match-winners? Or any at all other than maybe Lewis Morgan? Plus, the Red Bulls don’t exactly have history on their side here. And Cincinnati have never lost a playoff series!

Other than maybe Minnesota, the two Florida teams come across to me as the two weakest teams in the bracket. NYCFC and CF Montréal are two of the strongest. I don’t even really feel like I have to explain myself much there.

Round One: LA Galaxy over Nashville SC, FC Dallas over Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake over Austin FC

LA-Nashville is about as dead even as it gets for me. Nashville seem set up as a more-likely playoff bet considering their style of play. The Galaxy have far more firepower, even with the likely league MVP (Hany Mukhtar) on the other side of the ball. I’ll just go ahead and select the home team.

Dallas are just a better soccer team than Minnesota right now. The Loons were stumbling hard down the stretch and just have a few too many issues to paper over.

And then there’s RSL. I’m going to catch some heat for that one, huh? But I’ve seen this movie before. Like…last year. I rode my “Round One RSL over Seattle” prediction to glory and I’m not afraid to do it again this year. Plus, ya know, Austin’s whole “luckiest team in MLS against their underlying numbers” thing. Plus also I just want to be in another Josh Wolff hype speech again. It’s mostly that, honestly.

Conference Semis: LA Galaxy over LAFC, FC Dallas over RSL

At first I had LAFC in MLS Cup. Then I realized how boring that was. This is MLS. It’s not boring. When has going chalk ever worked out for anyone? Besides, it’s not like LAFC routinely bring their A-game against the Galaxy. The biggest El Trafico ever will end the way most of the others have. Trust me when I say this is as sound a strategy as anything else.

Meanwhile, heart and intensity can get you far. Jesus Ferreira can get you further. I’ll lean toward Dallas here.

Conference Finals: LA Galaxy over FC Dallas