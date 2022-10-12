FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week

FC Cincinnati striker Brenner is ending the 2022 MLS regular season on top.
The Brazilian has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 34, earning 46% of ballots following Decision Day. His top-of-the-box screamer was part of a hat-trick performance in a 5-2 rout of D.C. United that clinched Cincy’s first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bid in their fourth season.
Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag's rifled-home volley from a 4-0 steamrolling of Toronto FC finished second (30.3%), while New York Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel’s dipping effort from a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC finished third (16.9%).
Last but not least, New York City FC winger Gabriel Pereira's dinked-home chip (6.9%) was smooth as can be in a 2-1 win at Atlanta United.
Check out all the nominees below.