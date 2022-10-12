Goal of the Week

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Cincinnati striker Brenner is ending the 2022 MLS regular season on top.

The Brazilian has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 34, earning 46% of ballots following Decision Day. His top-of-the-box screamer was part of a hat-trick performance in a 5-2 rout of D.C. United that clinched Cincy’s first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bid in their fourth season.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag's rifled-home volley from a 4-0 steamrolling of Toronto FC finished second (30.3%), while New York Red Bulls striker Elias Manoel’s dipping effort from a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC finished third (16.9%).

Last but not least, New York City FC winger Gabriel Pereira's dinked-home chip (6.9%) was smooth as can be in a 2-1 win at Atlanta United.

Check out all the nominees below.

FC Cincinnati Brenner Goal of the Week

MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Player of the Month to close 2022 regular season
Player of the Month

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason

Vote! 2022 MLS Goal of the Year and Save of the Year

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate nominees
A Golden Season for Hany Mukhtar
