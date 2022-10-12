How to hate-watch the MLS Cup Playoffs if your team didn't make it

But there are still plenty of reasons to watch anyway. Even if you’re from Atlanta or Seattle and still don’t quite understand how you ended up at the loser's table in the MLS cafeteria.

So I don’t think it’s unfair to ask fans of the teams that didn’t make it in to try and live vicariously through the remaining teams and think back to the days when you didn’t know what winning a trophy felt like. Can’t you remember the joy? The excitement? The emotion? Now, just try and do that from the couch while you watch FC Cincinnati make a run at MLS Cup. It will pretty much be the same if you try really hard.

In fact, it’s likely that if your team didn’t make the playoffs, you can remember the very first time your team lifted a trophy. Maybe even a second or third time. The odds are much higher this year that your team has won hardware if you didn’t make the playoffs. Of the 52 MLS Cup participants ever, teams that didn’t make the playoffs in 2022 represent 38 of those appearances and 19 of 26 winners.

Of the 14 playoff teams, just three – Real Salt Lake , LA Galaxy and NYCFC – have ever won MLS Cup. Of the seven Western Conference teams, zero have won the conference since 2014. And of the seven Eastern Conference teams, just two teams have ever made MLS Cup. It’s extremely likely we end up with someone adding to their trophy case for the very first time on Nov. 5.

Ok, I’ll concede the first point might have been a tiny bit snarky. But I’ll shift toward sincerity here and point out…

• FC Cincinnati won the Wooden Spoon three times in a row (2019-21) before making it into their first-ever playoffs this year.

• Austin FC have put together a fun and dynamic team with a legitimate chance to win the title, and they happen to be backed by one of the great atmospheres (Q2 Stadium) in MLS.

• CF Montréal lost their world-famous head coach (Thierry Henry) just a few weeks before the season last year and passed along the job to Wilfried Nancy, who unexpectedly turned out to be one of the single-best managers in the league and who’s guided a team without a ton of marquee names to the third-best record in MLS in just his second year in charge.

I could go on here, but the point is there are a ton of teams to latch onto. I mean, even a New York team like the Red Bulls could use a little love and support from afar. We’re talking about a team that’s made the playoffs 13 years in a row and hasn’t won MLS Cup (#ThatsSoMetro). And even if I went a little out of my way to point that out just because it’s objectively pretty funny, there’s still truth in the sentiment watching a team overcome that kind of Sisyphean existence is as pure an experience as you can have watching sports from afar.