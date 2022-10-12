Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason

Matchday

It's time for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as the 14 qualified clubs vie for a chance to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at MLS Cup on November 5.

Here's everything you need to know about how the postseason will work and how to watch every match.

Which teams qualified?

Fourteen teams total qualified, featuring the top seven finishers from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Eastern Conference

  1. Philadelphia Union
  2. CF Montréal
  3. NYCFC
  4. New York Red Bulls
  5. FC Cincinnati
  6. Inter Miami CF
  7. Orlando City SC

Western Conference

  1. LAFC
  2. Austin FC
  3. FC Dallas
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Nashville SC
  6. Minnesota United FC
  7. Real Salt Lake
How to watch

All matches will be broadcast live on national TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, UniMas and TUDN, as well on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS app. In Canada, games will be shown on TSN and TVA Sports.

Full broadcast info for specific playoff matches can be found on our TV & Streaming page.

How it works

The playoffs are single-elimination throughout, a format that was instituted prior to the 2019 season.

Round One begins October 15 and continues through October 17. As the top seeds in their respective conferences, the Philadelphia Union (East) and LAFC (West) have each earned Round One byes and an automatic ticket to the Conference Semifinals. The winners in Round One will advance to the Semis, which precede the Conference Finals that will decide the MLS Cup participants.

Hosting rights for all games are determined by virtue of who finished as the higher seed. If a match finishes in a draw after regulation time, it will move to two 15-minute extra-time periods. If a match is still tied after extra time, the matches will be decided on penalty kicks.

Disciplinary
  • A player receiving a yellow card in Round One and in the Conference Semifinal will be suspended for the Conference Championship. A player who earns a second cumulative yellow card in the Conference Championship is eligible to play in MLS Cup.
  • If a player’s club does not advance to the next round of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after the player receives a second yellow card in consecutive matches, the suspension will not carry over into the next MLS Regular Season.
  • A player who is issued two yellow cards in the same match is suspended for the next match for which he is eligible, including an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs round match, MLS Cup, and/or his next MLS Regular Season match.
  • A player who receives a red card in any Audi MLS Cup Playoff match, whether it is a straight red card or two yellow cards, is suspended for his next match.
Round One matchups

Eastern Conference Round One

  • (2) CF Montréal vs. (7) Orlando City SC - Sunday, Oct. 16 at 8 pm ET
  • (3) New York City FC vs. (6) Inter Miami CF - Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 pm ET
  • (4) New York Red Bulls vs. (5) FC Cincinnati - Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon ET

Western Conference Round One

  • (2) Austin FC vs. (7) Real Salt Lake - Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 pm ET
  • (3) FC Dallas vs. (6) Minnesota United FC - Monday, Oct. 17 at 9:30 pm ET
  • (4) LA Galaxy vs. (5) Nashville SC - Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3 pm ET

In the Conference Semifinals, the No. 1 seed plays the 4/5 winner, while the 2/7 winner plays the 3/6 winner, with the higher seed hosting. Those matches are also single-elimination affairs, utilizing the same extra time and penalty kick deciders should teams be tied following regulation time.

The Conference Finals feature the Semifinal winners, again with the higher-seeded team hosting and the extra time provisions in place.

MLS Cup – Nov. 5

After the Conference Finals, the marathon will be decided with the winner-take-all MLS Cup Final on Nov. 5 at 4 pm ET. The grand finale will be broadcast on FOX, UniMas, TUDN, TSN and TVA Sports – with the league title and a bid for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League awarded to the victor.

Like the previous matches, the same extra-time and penalty kicks protocol applies. One of the participants will have a chance at capturing the glory on their home field, with hosting rights awarded by placement in the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield standings. LAFC, then Philadelphia and so forth get hosting priority – provided they're still in contention.

