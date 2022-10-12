Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason

Here's everything you need to know about how the postseason will work and how to watch every match.

It's time for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as the 14 qualified clubs vie for a chance to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at MLS Cup on November 5.

Fourteen teams total qualified, featuring the top seven finishers from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

All matches will be broadcast live on national TV, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, UniMas and TUDN, as well on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS app. In Canada, games will be shown on TSN and TVA Sports.

The playoffs are single-elimination throughout, a format that was instituted prior to the 2019 season.

Round One begins October 15 and continues through October 17. As the top seeds in their respective conferences, the Philadelphia Union (East) and LAFC (West) have each earned Round One byes and an automatic ticket to the Conference Semifinals. The winners in Round One will advance to the Semis, which precede the Conference Finals that will decide the MLS Cup participants.