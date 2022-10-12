NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field

New York City FC will now host Inter Miami CF at Citi Field, rather than Red Bull Arena, for their Eastern Conference Round One game in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 17, the clubs have announced.

NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, were originally set to play at the New York Red Bulls’ soccer-specific stadium. They’ve often played at their rival’s venue in Harrison, N.J. throughout the 2022 campaign when their primary home of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. isn’t available.

That was again the case this month, with the New York Yankees (Yankee Stadium) and New York Mets (Citi Field) participating in the MLB Playoffs. But after the Mets were knocked out in the National League Wild Card series, Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. became available and the baseball franchise also agreed to delay some planned construction work until after NYCFC’s Round One match.