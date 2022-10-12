Matchday

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

NYCFC v Inter Miami

New York City FC will now host Inter Miami CF at Citi Field, rather than Red Bull Arena, for their Eastern Conference Round One game in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 17, the clubs have announced.

Kickoff remains scheduled for 7 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, were originally set to play at the New York Red Bulls’ soccer-specific stadium. They’ve often played at their rival’s venue in Harrison, N.J. throughout the 2022 campaign when their primary home of Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. isn’t available.

That was again the case this month, with the New York Yankees (Yankee Stadium) and New York Mets (Citi Field) participating in the MLB Playoffs. But after the Mets were knocked out in the National League Wild Card series, Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. became available and the baseball franchise also agreed to delay some planned construction work until after NYCFC’s Round One match.

NYCFC are the East’s No. 3 seed and Inter Miami are the East’s No. 6 seed. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals to face either No. 2 CF Montréal or No. 7 Orlando City SC.

New York City FC Inter Miami CF MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday

Related Stories

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason
MLS experts make playoff bracket predictions: Who makes it through?
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the playoff favorites?
More News
More News
MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Player of the Month to close 2022 regular season
Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Player of the Month to close 2022 regular season
NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field
Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason

Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason
Vote! 2022 MLS Goal of the Year and Save of the Year

Vote! 2022 MLS Goal of the Year and Save of the Year
FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
3:01

MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
5:14

2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate nominees
4:16

MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate nominees
A Golden Season for Hany Mukhtar
29:46

A Golden Season for Hany Mukhtar
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.